S.Africa's SPAR profit surges 34% on strength in Swiss, Irish units

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's SPAR Group SPPJ.J on Tuesday reported a 34.4% surge in half-year profit, underpinned by strong underlying performances in its Swiss and Irish businesses and a reduction in operating losses at its Polish operations.

The grocery retailer said normalised diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 608.3 cents in the six months ended March 31, from 452.7 cents a year earlier.

SPAR declared an interim dividend of 280 cents per share, an increase of 40%.

Group turnover rose 7.5% to 64.2 billion rand ($4.62 billion), with 35.5% of total reported turnover generated in foreign currency.

BWG Foods - the group's Ireland and South West England majority-owned business - delivered turnover growth rate of 13.3% and 3.3% in euro terms, despite a third wave of COVID-19 infections, as consumers flocked to neighbourhood stores, the company said.

SPAR Switzerland reported a 21.6% increase in turnover, in South African rand, and an 11.1% growth in Swiss francs. The Polish business saw sales growth of 32.2% in rand and 26.9% in local currency terms.

Total wholesale turnover for the Southern African markets rose 3.1%, continuing to reflect weaker consumer spend and disruptions to the liquor business due to a ban on alcohol sales, the grocery retailer said.

The core SPAR grocery business reported a turnover growth rate of 0.8% as growth slowed in March 2021, compared with a higher March 2020 base when consumers stocked up ahead of the lockdown.

SPAR said its 'Build It' business continued to "outperform expectations" with sales of building materials increasing by 26.2% as consumers continued to invest in home improvements during the work-from-home period.

($1 = 13.8984 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

