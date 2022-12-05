S.Africa's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds rise before ruling party meeting on President's future

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds rose up to 2 cents in the dollar on Monday morning, before a meeting of the executive committee of the country's ruling party to decide the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Longer-dated bonds rose the most, with the 2052 maturity up 1.737 cents to 88.281 cents in the dollar at 7.54 GMT, according to Tradeweb data, having risen more than 2 cents at one point. US836205BE37=TE

The rand also strengthened in early trading, ahead of the governing African National Congress (ANC) meeting to discuss a panel report that found evidence Ramaphosa may have committed misconduct and violated his oath of office.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, editing by Alun John)

