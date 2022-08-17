World Markets

S.Africa's Sibanye warns on profit, shares tumble

Contributor
Nelson Banya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sibanye Stillwater's shares fell 5% on Wednesday after the miner said it expected its half-year profit to be halved citing a strike at its South African gold mines and flooding at its U.S. platinum group metal (PGM) operations which hit production.

Adds shares

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Sibanye Stillwater'sSSWJ.Jshares fell 5% on Wednesday after the miner said it expected its half-year profit to be halvedciting a strike at its South African gold mines and flooding at its U.S. platinum group metal (PGM) operations which hit production.

Sibanye said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure for South African companies - would be between 4.02 rand ($0.2447) and 4.47 rand for the six months to June 30, down from 8.43 rand a year earlier.

The company said gold production fellby 77% in the first half following a strike at its South African gold operations between March 9 and June 13.

A seven-week suspension of production at Sibanye's U.S PGM operations following floods resulted in a 23% fall in output from the Montana operations, the company said in a trading update.

Sibanye said it had also realised lower prices for its basket of commodities, with PGM prices having come off historical highs seen during the first half of 2021 as the global economy emerged from COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company expects to release its half-year financial results on Aug. 25.

($1 = 16.4269 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by Edmund Blair and Jason Neely)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Sri Lanka’s Crisis: How we got Here

Aug 03, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular