S.Africa's Sibanye Stillwater to buy nickel, copper mines in Brazil

Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Tuesday it would buy Santa Rita nickel mine and Serrote copper mine in Brazil for $1 billion, in what will be its biggest investment in the battery metals sector.

The precious metals miner said it had signed agreements with affiliates of funds advised by Appian Capital Advisory to buy both the mines for a cash consideration and a 5% net smelter return royalty over potential future underground production at Santa Rita.

Sibanye, headed by Chief Executive Neal Froneman, has been diversifying into new-age metals in a bid to transform the company from a South Africa-focussed gold and platinum group metals (PGM) producer to being a diversified global miner.

Its primary focus has been in metals of the future as it looks to build its environmental, social and governance credentials amongst investors and hedge its future as reserves of gold deplete in South African mines.

Its move into battery metals was kicked off earlier this year with the acquisition of a minority stake in Keliber lithium project in Finland and that of a nickel processing plant in France for a total value of 113.69 million euros ($132.31 million).

Last month, it also invested $490 million for a 50% interest in a joint venture with a U.S. company to develop a lithium-boron project.

The Tuesday's transaction will add two low-cost, producing assets to the company's green metals portfolio and will immediately add to its cash flows and earnings, the company said in a statement.

