S.Africa's Sibanye Stillwater to buy nickel, copper mines in Brazil

Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Tuesday it would buy Santa Rita nickel mine and Serrote copper mine in Brazil for $1 billion.

The precious metals miner said it has signed agreements with affiliates of funds advised by Appian Capital Advisory to buy both the mines for a cash consideration and a 5% net smelter return royalty over potential future underground production at Santa Rita.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

