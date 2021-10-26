S.Africa's Sibanye Stillwater to buy nickel, copper mines in Brazil

US Markets

South Africa's Sibanye Stillwater said on Tuesday it would buy Santa Rita nickel mine and Serrote copper mine in Brazil for $1 billion.

The precious metals miner said it has signed agreements with affiliates of funds advised by Appian Capital Advisory to buy both the mines for a cash consideration and a 5% net smelter return royalty over potential future underground production at Santa Rita.

