S.Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater reaches wage agreement at Kroondal platinum

South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater said on Friday it had signed a three-year wage agreement with unions at its Kroondal platinum operations.

Sibanye said the agreement, with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), will see a 5% increase or 1,000 rand ($61.65) per month increase, whichever is higher, for each year.

Sibanye employs nearly 5,500 workers at its Kroondal operations, while its local platinum operations workforce stands at around 47,500 workers.

($1 = 16.2201 rand)

