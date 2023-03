S.Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater gains 71% stake in Aussie zinc miner, eyes full control

Updates with context on deal, background

March 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Tuesday it now controlled nearly 71% stake in New Century Resources NCZ.AX, two weeks after launching an unsolicited takeover bid as it lost confidence in the Australian zinc miner's board.

The South African precious metals producer launched an A$1.10 cash per share offer through its local unit on Feb. 21, valuing the Australian miner at A$144.1 million ($97.18 million).

Sibanye-Stillwater, which owned a 19.9% stake in New Century when the unsolicited offer was launched, has steadily racked up its stake in the Australian miner to up to 70.55% as of March 7, making it the controlling shareholder.

"Given that Sibanye Australia currently has voting power in 70.55% of the shares, Sibanye Australia believes the likelihood of a competing proposal emerging for New Century is low," the South African firm said.

"Sibanye-Stillwater encourages all remaining New Century shareholders to now accept the offer."

Sibanye Australia has also further placed a buy order on the local stock exchange and the Chicago Board Options Exchange to purchase shares on market on or below the A$1.10 offer price.

"This will further enable remaining New Century shareholders who are looking to sell their shares on market to dispose of their holdings in an orderly manner and receive payment," Sibanye said.

The South African company, which was attracted to New Century because of its tailing business to produce zinc, has been concerned about change in its strategic direction under the current management.

($1 = 1.4828 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.