S.Africa's Sibanye expects sharp profit drop after strike, floods

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J expects its annual profit to fall by as much as 51%, reflecting the impact of a three-month strike at its South African gold mines and floods that hit its U.S operations, the diversified mining company said on Tuesday.

Sibanye said it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - of between 6.19 rand ($0.3394) and 6.84 rand ($0.3751) for the year ended December 31, 2022, down from 12.72 rand the previous year.

The wage strike at Sibanye's South African gold operations during the second quarter of 2022 lowered the miner's gold production by 50%.

Output from its U.S. platinum group metal operations in Montana fell by 26% to 421,133 ounces after a seven-week work stoppage caused by floods.

Sibanye said PGM production at its South African operations was 1.73 million ounces in 2022, down nearly 9% from the previous year's 1.9 million ounces, due to power cuts, safety stoppages and cable theft.

The miner will release its financial results on Feb. 28.

($1 = 18.2357 rand)

