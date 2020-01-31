S.Africa's Sasol sees lower H1 earnings after Lake Charles unit fire

(Adds details on additional costs and background) Jan 31 (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals group Sasol said on Friday it expects lower first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) and also cut earnings outlook from its Lake Charles Chemicals Project following a fire mishap at one of its unit this month. HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items. The company said it expects core earnings from the Lake Charles project to come in between $50 million and $100 million for the financial year 2020 following an explosion and a fire at the low-density polyethylene unit in Louisiana, United States on January 24. In August, Sasol had lowered its core earnings outlook for the U.S.-based ethane cracker project to between $150 million and $300 million from $300 million-$350 million. [nL5N25M3A3] Problems with the Lake Charles project, which is costing billions of dollars more than initial estimates, have led to the resignation of both of the company's joint chief executives. [nL8N27D0P7] Sasol expects its first-half HEPS to be between 4.79 rand and 7.11 rand, for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with HEPS of 23.25 rand ($1.62) last year. Half-year earnings will also be hit by about 1.7 billion rand in depreciation charges and nearly 2 billion rand in finance charges as the Lake Charles units reach beneficial operation, the South African company said, adding that results were also dented by a weak macroeconomic environment that resulted in lower margins and operating profit. ($1 = 14.3325 rand) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK + 91 (80) 6182 2723; Twitter: @TanishaaNadkar;)) Keywords: SASOL OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1)

