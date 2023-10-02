News & Insights

S.Africa's Sasol sees decade or more for green hydrogen mass adoption

October 02, 2023 — 10:18 am EDT

By then costs would come down below $2 per kilogram, she added, from between $4 and $6 at present.

She spoke to Reuters on the sidelines of a demonstration of an on-road, green hydrogen ecosystem, where a car developed by Toyota 7203.T was shown to run on fuel produced by Sasol.

Mabelane said the company was working with the government to define standards and regulations for green hydrogen and to set up a port for the export of the green fuel.

A feasibility study on the export hub on the country's west coast has been delayed due to a lack of port infrastructure.

The study, being carried out by Sasol and the government, was supposed to have been ready by end-September, 2023.

Sasol plans to produce up to 5,500 kilograms per day of green hydrogen by next year, from a minimal volume of 150 kg per day now. That's still way less than the 2.4 million tonnes of grey hydrogen it produces. Grey hydrogen is made by burning coal.

