S.Africa's Sasol reports 9% increase in half-year profit

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Integrated chemical and energy company Sasol Ltd SOLJ.J on Tuesday reported a 9% jump in half-year profit as higher oil prices offset the impact of weaker global economic growth, higher costs, power cuts and poor rail logistics.

Sasol's core headline earnings per share - the company's preferred measure of its operating performance - was 24.55 rand ($1.36) in the six months to December 2022, compared to 22.52 rand previously.

The company declared an interim dividend of 7 rand per share.

($1 = 18.1094 rand)

