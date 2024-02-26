News & Insights

World Markets

S.Africa's Sasol reports 34% decline in half-year profit

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

February 26, 2024 — 12:19 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Adds dividend in paragraph 3

Feb 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sasol SOLJ.J reported on Monday a decline of 34% in half-year profit, mainly due to weaker oil and petrochemical prices as well as higher costs.

Sasol, the world's biggest producer of fuels and chemicals from coal and gas, said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the most common profit measure in South Africa - was 20.37 rand ($1.06) in the six months to Dec.31, down from 30.90 rand in the corresponding 2022 period.

The company declared an interim dividend of 2 rand per share, down from 7 rand previously.

($1 = 19.3077 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kim Coghill)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.