S.Africa's Sasol posts almost three times rise in half year core profit

Promit Mukherjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African chemicals and fuel producer Sasol Ltd on Monday reported an almost three times increase in core profit for the six months that ended on Dec. 31, boosted by a rise in crude oil and chemicals prices, the company said.

Its core headline earnings per share, which strips off some items such as the impact of non-recurring costs and the effect of hedging, rose to 22.52 rand ($1.49), from 7.86 rand posted in the same period a year earlier.

Without the one-off items, its half-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - fell by 21% on a year-on-year basis.

($1 = 15.0751 rand)

