S.Africa's Sasol half-year earnings fall 74%

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals group Sasol SOLJ.J reported on Monday a 74% drop in interim profit weighed down by problems at its Lake Charles Chemicals project.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended Dec. 31 fell to 5.94 rand ($0.40), compared with HEPS of 23.25 rand ($1.62) during the same period last year.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

($1 = 14.9945 rand)

