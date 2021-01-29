S.Africa's Sasol expects profit to more than treble for half year ended Dec. 31

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sasol Ltd SOLJ.J said on Friday that profit for the half year that ended Dec. 31 will more than treble, boosted by its efforts to manage capital expenditure and working capital.

The world's top manufacturer of motor fuel from coal forecast headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the half year to be between 18.59 rand ($1.22) and 19.78 rand compared with 5.94 rand a year ago.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

