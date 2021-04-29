S.Africa's Sasol expects full-year profit to improve by 20%

World Markets

South African petrochemical firm Sasol said on Thursday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year that ended June 30 is expected to improve by at least 20%.

The world's top manufacturer of motor fuel reported a headline loss per share of 11.79 rand ($0.8293) in the year ended June 2020.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

($1 = 14.2162 rand)

