S.Africa's Sasol expects full-year profit to improve by 20%

JOHANNESBURG, April 29 (Reuters) - South African petrochemical firm Sasol SOLJ.J said on Thursday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year that ended June 30 is expected to improve by at least 20%.

The world's top manufacturer of motor fuel reported a headline loss per share of 11.79 rand ($0.8293) in the year ended June 2020.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

($1 = 14.2162 rand)

