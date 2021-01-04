S.Africa's Santam to start assessing some rejected COVID-19 claims

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South African insurer Santam SNTJ.J said on Monday it would begin assessing some rejected coronavirus-related claims following recent court rulings ordering insurers to pay, but that it would still appeal one judgment against it.

Like peers, Santam had rejected some firms' claims related to the impact of government lockdowns on their businesses.

It said while it accepted recent court rulings that it was liable to pay such claims, it would challenge a finding that it was liable for an indemnity period of 18 months.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Jan Harvey)

