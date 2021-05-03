S.Africa's Sanlam ups stake in Morocco's SAHAM Assurance

JOHANNESBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest insurer Sanlam SLMJ.J said on Monday it will acquire an additional 22.8% stake in Moroccan insurance company SAHAM Assurance Maroc SAH.CS for 1.98 billion rand ($137.09 million).

The move will take Sanlam's direct and indirect stake in the company, whose products include home, health and car insurance, to 84.5%, Sanlam said.

($1 = 14.4434 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.