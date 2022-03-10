S.Africa's Sanlam says returning to pre-pandemic levels, FY earnings rise 27%

Markets

JOHANNESBURG, March 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sanlam SLMJ.J said on Thursday its operating profit was back at around 2019 levels and it has recovered to pre-pandemic performance on other metrics, as it reported a 27% rise in full-year earnings.

The country's top insurer, which has South Africa's largest life insurance business, reported the rebound in performance despite ongoing high levels of excess mortality claims related to COVID-19, which hit 4.2 billion rand ($279 million) during the period.

It said an economic recovery, higher consumer savings rates and higher returns on equity markets had been a boost, including by driving record new business volumes, up 43% on 2019 levels.

Strong profitability and margins also helped it achieve a 13% rise in its measure of operating profit, up 4% on 2019 when one-off gains experienced that year are excluded.

"2021 was an important year for the Sanlam group as we laid the foundations for future growth... at the same time delivering a strong operating performance in a difficult environment," the insurer said in its results statement.

Its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - rose 27% to 433 cents in the year to Dec. 31, towards the upper end of its forecast range and compared with 340.3 cents a year earlier when restated to account for a hyperinflation accounting error.

It declared a dividend of 334 cents per share.

