S.Africa's Sanlam reports 24% rise in full-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sanlam reported a 24% rise in full-year profit on Thursday, in the middle of its forecast range of 19-29%, mainly thanks to the absence of a hefty one-off charge incurred in 2019.

The country's largest insurer said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 448.5 cents ($0.2979) in the year to Dec. 31, versus 361.8 cents a year earlier.

