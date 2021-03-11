World Markets

S.Africa's Sanlam reports 24% rise in full-year profit

South Africa's Sanlam reported a 24% rise in full-year profit on Thursday, in the middle of its forecast range of 19-29%, mainly thanks to the absence of a hefty one-off charge incurred in 2019.

The country's largest insurer said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 448.5 cents ($0.2979) in the year to Dec. 31, versus 361.8 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 15.0566 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney) ((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;)) Keywords: SANLAM RESULTS/ (URGENT)

