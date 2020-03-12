S.Africa's Sanlam reports 19% fall in FY earnings

JOHANNESBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sanlam SLMJ.J said on Thursday its earnings for the year to Dec. 31 fell by 19%, as a number of one-off factors hit its bottom line.

The insurer said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 357.9 cents ($0.2186), versus 441.1 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 16.3708 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.