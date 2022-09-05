S.Africa's RCL Foods delivers higher annual profit

Commodities

South African food producer RCL Foods reported on Monday a 9.9% increase in full-year profit, as its chicken business returned to profitability and also boosted by strong performance in its logistics business.

RCL, which makes Selati sugar, Ouma rusks and Rainbow Chickens brands, reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 118.6 cents in the year ended June.

The company declared an final dividend of 30 cents per share.

