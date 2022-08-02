World Markets

S.Africa's RBPlat H1 profit falls 58.1% on lower metal prices, soaring costs

Contributor
Nelson Banya Reuters
Published

South Africa's Royal Bafokeng Platinum on Tuesday reported a 58.1% decline in half-year profit on lower metal prices and higher mining costs.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Royal Bafokeng Platinum RBPJ.J on Tuesday reported a 58.1% decline in half-year profit on lower metal prices and higher mining costs.

RBPlat's headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 7.67 rand ($0.4638) in the six months to June 30, from 18.32 rand previously.

($1 = 16.5380 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular