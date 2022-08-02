S.Africa's RBPlat H1 profit falls 58.1% on lower metal prices, soaring costs
Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Royal Bafokeng Platinum RBPJ.J on Tuesday reported a 58.1% decline in half-year profit on lower metal prices and higher mining costs.
RBPlat's headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 7.67 rand ($0.4638) in the six months to June 30, from 18.32 rand previously.
($1 = 16.5380 rand)
(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.