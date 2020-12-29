S.Africa's rand weaker as stricter local lockdown weighs

Adds latest figures, analyst comments

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand dipped on Tuesday as tighter restrictions to a curb a second wave of infections driven by a variant of the novel coronavirus weighed on sentiment.

At 1530 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.56% weaker at 14.7125 per dollar, it softest in more than one week, compared to an overnight close of 14.6300.

Late on Monday, the country tightened COVID-19 restrictions, banning alcohol sales and extending a nationwide curfew, as the faster-spreading variant discovered earlier this month drove the number of infections above a million.

South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections on continent, with 1,011,871 cases reported and more than 27,000 deaths.

"Undoubtedly, the discussion topic in South Africa over the last 12 hours has been President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the country would be moving to 'level-3' restrictions given the rise of COVID-19 cases," economists at ETM Analytics said in a note.

The negative sentiment locally was offset by optimism that the United States would expand its stimulus package. That dragged the greenback lower as it drove demand for risk assets.

Bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue ZAR2030= up 10.5 basis points to 8.865%.

Stocks edged higher, lifted by e-commerce giant Naspers NPNJn.J, even as the local bourse reeled under the anticipated economic impact of a stricter local lockdown.

The benchmark FTSE/JSE all-share index .JTOPI closed up 0.41% to 59,246 points, while the FTSE/JSE top 40 companies index .JTOPI ended 0.44% higher at 54,246 points.

Naspers and its subsidiary Prosus NV PRXJn.J climbed more than 2% after a lacklustre Monday. Together, the companies account for over 25% of the two main indexes.

The measure of financial firms .jbank, typically a gauge of investor sentiment toward local economic growth, was down slightly, shedding 0.66%.

British American Tobacco's local listing BTIJ.J rose 2.2% on relief that the latest lockdown did not include a ban on cigarette sales, traders said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Promit Mukherjee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

