World Markets

S.Africa's rand weakens as virus resurgence fears hit appetite

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

JOHANNESBURG, April 21 - South Africa's rand weakened marginally on Wednesday, as worries about a resurgence of COVID-19 cases hurt global markets and as local investors awaited inflation data for cues on the economy.

At 0534 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.3250 versus the dollar, 0.14% weaker than its New York close on Tuesday.

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures also fell on Wednesday as recent optimism about rising vaccination rates in the United States, Britain and Europe gave way to concerns that record coronavirus cases in India and fresh travel restrictions would act as a brake on the global economy.

In recent weeks especially, the rand has tended to take its cue from such global drivers. However, investors will look to the consumer price index ZACPIY=ECI on Wednesday for clues about inflationary pressures.

Inflation has been weak since the government imposed a strict coronavirus lockdown more than a year ago, dipping below the central bank's 3%-6% target range in February.

Government bonds also fell, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= down 2 basis points at 9.065%.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021

    Aon Managing Director of Transaction Solutions joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular