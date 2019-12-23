S.Africa's rand treads water in pre-holiday trade

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand held steady against the dollar in early trade on Monday as investors refrained from making bets ahead of the Christmas holiday break.

* The rand ZAR=D3 strengthened 0.15% to 14.2630 versus the greenback by 0629 GMT, remaining near a four-and-a-half-month high hit last week after Fitch affirmed the country's sovereign rating.

* Fitch on Wednesday affirmed South Africa's long-term foreign and local currency debt ratings, helping lift the rand to 14.2670, its highest level since July 31, against the backdrop of broadly positive global sentiment.

* Government bonds were slightly weaker, with the yield on benchmark 2026 instrument up 0.5 basis points to 8.250%. ZAR186=

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Aditya Soni)

