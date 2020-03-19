S.Africa's rand sinks as big rate cut fails to stem declines

Updates prices, adds stocks

JOHANNESBURG, March 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand fell on Thursday, with even the central bank's biggest interest rate cut since the global financial crisis unable to drag the currency back into positive territory.

At 1627 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.3900 per dollar, 1.76% weaker than its previous close and slightly above its January 2016 low, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to cause market turmoil across the world.

Africa's most industrialised economy is already in recession and the pandemic is expected to make matters worse by hurting tourist arrivals and commodity exports to China, an important trading partner.

The South African Reserve Bank said it would cut interest rates by 100 basis points on Thursday, joining other central banks around the world in taking aggressive measures to try and mitigate the damage.

Investec said in a note that while the rand had pulled up following the decision, it remains heavily influenced by the global outlook and runs deeper into the severe down case as fears of a worldwide recession rise.

"The risk is that the rand sees further marked weakness in the second quarter of this year, in line with the forecast of the severe down case," the note said.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control warns that "the epidemic is expected to take hold more fully in coming weeks, and this likely includes in (South Africa} too," it said.

Bond yields also remained elevated and, like the rand, remained barely changed relative to such a significant move by the central bank.

The yield on the 10-year government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= was up 1 basis point at 11.730%.

It was another rough day for many stocks too, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) overall falling further, though not as rapidly as it had earlier in the week.

The JSE's Top-40 index closed just over 1% lower at 34,239 points, while the broader all-share index fell 1.33% to 37,963 points. A host of firms saw their shares sink by more than 10% or 15% as the coronavirus sell-off hit local stocks.

One bank, Capitec CPIJ.J tried to calm nervous investors as its shares plummeted far more than rivals, at one point losing more than 50% over Wednesday and Thursday.

Anglo American Platinum's AMSJ.J stock closed 7.35% lower after the company said production would be at the lower end of its guidance following an explosion at its processing facilities prompted a force majeure.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Emma Rumney; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Timothy Heritage)

