S.Africa's rand rallies as risk demand soothed by falling infections

JOHANNESBURG, April 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed early on Tuesday, extending its rally from the previous session as a glimmer of risk demand, spurred by tapering COVID-19 in the United States and Europe, lured back investors looking to pocket the currency's high returns.

At 0645 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.84% firmer at 18.5100 per dollar, a big turnaround from Monday's opening level of 19.0900 that brings the local unit within a whisker of the 18.50 technical level that could unlock further gains.

Since the beginning of March the rand has taken a 20% dive, the worst among global currencies, as the coronavirus worsened the outlook of an already fragile economy, with two credit downgrades in as many weeks pushing the unit to all-time lows.

But the huge fall has left room for investors with eye on a long term rand recovery or looking to short the greenback's recent rally, with an opportunity to build long positions at relatively cheap rates.

"With the rand now sitting around 35% undervalued relative to its long-term mean, now eclipsing the undervaluation levels during the 2009 GFC, any improvement in risk appetite could be utilized by market participants to build long rand positions," analysts at ETM Analytics said in a note.

Falling daily death toll's in France, Italy and Spain, and remarks from the White House that coronavirus infections were approaching a peak, has soothed risk sentiment and paused the flight to safety.

The dollar index was down 0.5% in early trade. =USD

"The sell-off yesterday will have spooked a lot of the speculative long dollar positions out there, of which there are many. A break through the next strong support level at 18.50 and we could easily head back to the previous record high of 17.9000," said chief trader at Standard Bank, Warrick Butler.

Bonds were also firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government issue ZAR2030= falling 19.5 basis points to 11.24%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Nick Macfie)

