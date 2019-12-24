World Markets

S.Africa's rand flat in subdued trade ahead of holidays

Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Africa's rand steady against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as a positive sentiment for emerging markets on an interim U.S.-China trade deal was offset by lack of fresh bets by investors ahead of the Christmas holidays.

* The rand ZAR=D3 dipped 0.01% to 14.2150 versus the greenback by 0648 GMT.

* The lull ahead of the holiday offset improved sentiment for riskier assets boosted by optimism over a trade deal between China and United State.

* "People are still waiting for the trade deal to be officially passed. Everybody is just sort of in limbo at the moment," said Gary Van Der Westhuizen, a forex dealer at Treasury One.

* In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government paper due in 2026 ZAR186= was flat at 8.240%.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Most Popular