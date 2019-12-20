S.Africa's rand flat, hovers near recent highs in muted trade

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 - South Africa's rand held steady against the dollar on Friday in thin trade ahead of the festive season, hovering around a four-and-a-half month high hit after Fitch affirmed the country's sovereign rating earlier this week.

* Rand ZAR=D3 at 14.2280 versus the greenback by 0507 GMT, a 0.01% rise compared with the previous day's close.

* Fitch on Wednesday affirmed South Africa's long-term foreign and local currency debt ratings, helping lift the rand to a four-and-a-half month high against a backdrop of mildly positive global sentiment.

* The local currency was also helped by limited trade in the run up to Christmas, Peregrine Treasury Solutions said in a note.

* "Moves across currency markets will remain exaggerated until normality returns in January, when one will be able to get a more realistic sense of direction," the note continued.

* Government bonds ZAR186= were also unchanged, with the yield on benchmark 2026 instrument at 8.28%.

