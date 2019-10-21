S.Africa's rand flat against a subdued dollar

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat against the dollar on Monday, holding around the gains made in the previous session.

* The rand stood at 14.770 versus the greenback by 0639 GMT, at par with Friday's overnight close in New York. ZAR=D3

* "There are no significant data releases today and the rand is holding firm, well below the R15.00/$ mark, as the dollar remains subdued," Peregrine Treasury Solutions said in a note.

* The rand had firmed on Friday after the government released a long-delayed plan for electricity generation to address crippling power cuts.

* The re-introduction of rolling blackouts earlier in the week had hurt the currency. State-run power firm Eskom said on Sunday there were no cuts planned for Monday.

* Government bonds slipped slightly, with the yield on benchmark 2026 instrument rising 1.5 basis points to 8.255%. ZAR186=

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Uttaresh.V)

