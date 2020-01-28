S.Africa's rand firms slightly but sentiment stays weak on coronavirus

South Africa's rand firmed slightly against the dollar early on Tuesday, after hitting a more than six-week low in the previous session, although concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus and weak domestic economic outlook weighed on sentiment.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.