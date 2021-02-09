S.Africa's rand firms as U.S. stimulus hopes boost risk taking

Update rand, bonds; adds stocks

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened on Tuesday, recovering from a slip in the previous session, as optimism about the passing of a $1.9 trillion stimulus programme in the United States boosted risk demand.

At 1500 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.71% firmer at 14.7750 against the dollar, in line with gains in most emerging market currencies.

U.S. lawmakers have a budget outline to help to push U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package through Congress without Republican support and the legislation is predicted to pass before March 15.

Analysts see the fiscal spending, coupled with continued ultra-easy Federal Reserve monetary policy, dragging down the dollar in the longer term, feeding demand for risk assets.

"The much-awaited U.S. stimulus package has encouraged the rand," said DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas. "Should this come to fruition, the external financial environment would result in an extremely supportive climate for the local currency."

South Africa's main indexes hit another all-time peak, continuing their five-day winning streak, led primarily by hope a U.S. stimulus package will channel money into emerging market stocks.

But the upward move on Tuesday was marginal as investors worried about South Africa's inability to start its first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations and hence its prospect of a faster economic rebound.

The benchmark all-share index .JALSH was up by 0.16% to at the day's end to 65,163 points and the bluechip top-40 companies index .JTOPI ended 0.03% up to 59,664 points.

The rally was driven by real estate and consumer retail companies, which helped offset a dampening mood.

Bonds weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 issue ZAR2030= rising 7 basis points to 8.58%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana, Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Promit Mukherjee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.