World Markets

S.Africa's rand firms as Russia-Ukraine peace talks boost risk appetite

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Wednesday, holding on to gains from the previous session as signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks lifted risk appetite.

JOHANNESBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Wednesday, holding on to gains from the previous session as signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks lifted risk appetite.

At 0625 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at around 14.4880 against the dollar, 0.3% firmer than Tuesday's close, and trading close to a five-month high hit on Friday.

Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey late on Tuesday to discuss a peace deal, where Russia promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city, and Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status.

This supported riskier but high-yielding emerging market assets including the rand and dragged on the dollar as investors felt less in need of a safe-haven.

"The rand this morning is again trading in positive territory despite disappointing local unemployment data," Nedbank analysts said in a note.

Data showed on Tuesday that South Africa's unemployment rate rose to a new record high of 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 as sectors like manufacturing and construction shed jobs.

Government bonds also firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 maturity ZAR2030= down 3 basis points to 9.475%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Volatility Term Structures Have Made Remarkable Moves Since the Beginning of the Russia-Ukraine War

Mar 28, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular