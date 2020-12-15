S.Africa's rand firmer on higher risk appetite, stocks slip

Adds latest prices

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Tuesday as risk appetite globally spurred by the roll-out of coronavirus vaccinations continued to support demand for the currency.

At 1520 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.73% firmer at 14.9150 per dollar, shaking off early weakness that had seen the unit slip to 15.0575 as investors digested signs of a resurgence in infections locally and abroad.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a further tightening of COVID-19 restrictions late on Monday, citing a spike in infections since the start of December, but stopped short of reinstating a hard lockdown.

The relief filtered through midway through the session, pushing the rand back below the key 15.00 level. The likelihood of more stimulus in the United States further soothed risked demand. U.S. lawmakers look set to agree a $1.4 trillion spending plan as early as next week.

Bonds also firmed, with the yield on the 10-year government bond ZAR2030= down 3 basis points to 8.77 % in early deals.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange slid marginally as investors weighed stricter local lockdown measures amid positive vaccine news that has pulled stock markets globally up in recent weeks.

The benchmark all-share index .JALSH closed down 0.05% to 59,478 points while the top 40 companies index .JTOPI slid by 0.1% to end the day at 54,467 points.

Both indices are still hovering around yearly highs that were last seen in January before COVID-19 outbreaks across the world started pulling the markets down.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Promit Mukherjee, editing by Ed Osmond)

