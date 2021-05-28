S.Africa's rand dips as dollar strengthens ahead of U.S. inflation data

World Markets

Emma Rumney Reuters
South Africa's rand dipped against the dollar in early trade on Friday, as traders awaited likely higher U.S. inflation data later in the day.

At 0531 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 13.7750 against the dollar, 0.13% weaker than its New York close on Thursday, snapping a six-session rally.

The rand is the best-performing currency against the dollar so far in 2021, advancing nearly 7%, but gains have in part been driven by investor bets that the U.S. central bank would lend at lower rates for longer despite signs of higher inflation.

Investors have now begun cutting back on those Federal Reserve bets as new economic data showed declining job losses. The U.S. inflation announcement due later in the day has also prompted some caution and profit-taking, supporting the dollar.

The dollar hit a seven-weak peak against the yen and firmed against a host of other currencies on Friday ahead of the announcement at 1230 GMT, which could fuel expectations of policy tightening by the Fed if high.

Government bonds were flat, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= at 8.945%.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

    Most Popular