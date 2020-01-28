World Markets

S.Africa's rand, bonds recover slightly from virus-related selloff

South Africa's rand clawed back losses on Tuesday, firming slightly alongside local bonds as a selloff triggered by the spread of the coronavirus was halted by technical factors curbing big movements in either direction.

