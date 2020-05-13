World Markets

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to discuss easing COVID-19 restrictions further by end-May

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that his government would start talks on moving most of the country to "alert level 3" COVID-19 restrictions by the end of May, from the current "alert level 4".

JOHANNESBURG, May 13 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that his government would start talks on moving most of the country to "alert level 3" COVID-19 restrictions by the end of May, from the current "alert level 4".

Ramaphosa added in an address to the nation that parts of the country with the highest rates of infection would remain at alert level 4 and that changes to that level of restrictions would be announced in the coming days.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: What is Pushing All Countries to New Levels of Leverage?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss what is pushing all countries to new levels of leverage.

    May 1, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular