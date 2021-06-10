S.Africa's Ramaphosa says to amend power regulations to address supply shortages

JOHANNESBURG, June 10 (Reuters) - South Africa will lift licensing thresholds for new "embedded generation" 10-fold to 100 megawatts as it looks to urgently stabilise a national grid hard hit by power cuts, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

In April, South Africa said it would change the licensing threshold for small-scale power generation projects to 10 MW from 1 MW, a boost to firms anxious to curb their reliance on ailing state utility Eskom, but industry experts had hoped for more.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Emma Rumney)

