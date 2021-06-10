World Markets

S.Africa's Ramaphosa says to amend power regulations to address supply shortages

Contributor
Wendell Roelf Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa will lift licensing thresholds for new "embedded generation" 10-fold to 100 megawatts as it looks to urgently stabilise a national grid hard hit by power cuts, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG, June 10 (Reuters) - South Africa will lift licensing thresholds for new "embedded generation" 10-fold to 100 megawatts as it looks to urgently stabilise a national grid hard hit by power cuts, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

In April, South Africa said it would change the licensing threshold for small-scale power generation projects to 10 MW from 1 MW, a boost to firms anxious to curb their reliance on ailing state utility Eskom, but industry experts had hoped for more.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Emma Rumney)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular