S.Africa's Pick n Pay flags 60% fall in H1 profit on COVID-19 restrictions

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's supermarket chain Pick n Pay PIKJ.J said on Wednesday first-half profit is expected to fall as much as 60% due to trading restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and once-off costs.

Reported headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, for the 26-weeks to Aug.30 is seen falling to between 36.61 cents and 45.64 cents from 91.28 cents in the 26-weeks ended Sept.1 2019.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

