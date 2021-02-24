S.Africa's pharma major Adcock Ingram first half profit drops 15%

World Markets

South Africa's second biggest pharmaceutical firm, Adcock Ingram, reported a drop of 14.6% in annual profit for the first half that ended Dec. 31 hit by changes in consumer behaviour related to COVID-19, the company said.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the primary measure of profit for South African companies, dropped to 186.5 cents for the six-month period, from 218.5 in the corresponding period a year ago.

It announced a dividend of 80 cents per share for the period.

