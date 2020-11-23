S.Africa's Pepkor Holdings reports 34.4% decline in annual profit

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South African clothing and furniture retailer Pepkor Holdings PPHJ.J on Monday posted a 34.4% fall in annual profit due to COVID-19 trading restrictions that resulted in about 5 billion rand ($325.18 million) in lost sales.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations fell to 62.6 cents in the year ended Sept. 30 from 95.5 cents a year earlier. Including discontinued operations, HEPS fell by 32.3%.

Pepkor, whose brands include budget clothing Pep Stores, Ackermans and electronics chain Incredible Connection, did not declare a dividend as the board focuses on liquidity preservation.

Coronavirus restrictions prevented retail stores from trading at all during the initial five-week lockdown, and the group was unable to trade its full merchandise range until June.

Despite the restrictions, overall sales grew by 3.6% to 63.7 billion rand due to pent-up demand after the re-opening of stores from May, and as increased social grant payments put additional money in shoppers' pockets.

Pepkor, majority-owned by Steinhoff SNHJ.J, said it would close its 13 stores in Uganda "as expansion into East Africa was no longer feasible".

($1 = 15.3762 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Emma Rumney and Subhranshu Sahu)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.