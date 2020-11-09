S.Africa's pay TV group Multichoice sees 45% jump in half-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's Multichoice Group MCGJ.J said on Monday its core headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the half year that ended Sept. 30 will be between 40-45% higher than the corresponding period last year.

Africa's biggest pay-TV group said core HEPS, the main profit measure used by companies in South Africa, is likely to be between 1.75 rand ($0.1145) and 1.97 rand.

Trading profit is expected to be between 15% and 20% higher than the 4.8 billion rand reported for the half year ended September 2019, it said.

The company, which was spun off from tech giant Naspers Ltd NPNJn.J last year, marginally increased its tariffs in March as it faced a growing challenge on its home turf from global streaming video service giants Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Amazon Prime Video, a unit of Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

The company attributed the expected better results despite a drop in advertising and commercial service revenues to the timing of the tariff adjustments and cost reduction measures.

These steps allowed the group to reduce losses in its rest of Africa business, the largest contributor to the improvement in group performance, Multichoice said in a trading statement.

It will announce its half yearly results on Nov. 12.

($1 = 15.2841 rand)

