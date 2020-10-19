S.Africa's Omnia to sell Oro Agri unit for $146.9 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - South African chemicals and fertiliser maker Omnia Holdings OMNJ.J said on Monday it reached an agreement with agricultural service group Rovensa to sell its Oro Agri business for $146.9 million.

The company, which also produces explosives, said the proceeds from the sale would be used to reduce its debt.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

