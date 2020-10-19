World Markets

S.Africa's Omnia to sell Oro Agri unit for $146.9 mln

Samantha Machado Reuters
South African chemicals and fertiliser maker Omnia Holdings said on Monday it reached an agreement with agricultural service group Rovensa to sell its Oro Agri business for $146.9 million.

The company, which also produces explosives, said the proceeds from the sale would be used to reduce its debt.

