Commodities

S.Africa's Omnia Holdings in talks for sale of Oro Agri unit

Publisher
Reuters
Published

South Africa's Omnia Holdings said on Monday it is in talks to sell its Oro Agri division as part of the chemicals and fertiliser maker's turnaround and restructuring plans.

June 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's Omnia Holdings OMNJ.J said on Monday it is in talks to sell its Oro Agri division as part of the chemicals and fertiliser maker's turnaround and restructuring plans.

Omnia said it expects to post annual headline earnings per share, the main profit measure used in South Africa, between 177 cents and 196 cents compared with a headline loss of 112 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com +91 8067 490 421; Within UK: +44 20 7542 1810;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular