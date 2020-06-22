S.Africa's Omnia Holdings in talks for sale of Oro Agri unit

June 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's Omnia Holdings OMNJ.J said on Monday it is in talks to sell its Oro Agri division as part of the chemicals and fertiliser maker's turnaround and restructuring plans.

Omnia said it expects to post annual headline earnings per share, the main profit measure used in South Africa, between 177 cents and 196 cents compared with a headline loss of 112 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com +91 8067 490 421; Within UK: +44 20 7542 1810;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.