S.Africa's Omnia half-year profit dips as fertiliser prices decline

Nov 20 (Reuters) - South Africa-based crop nutrients manufacturer Omnia Holdings OMNJ.J on Monday said lower fertiliser prices contributed to a 4% decline in half-year profit, but reported a surge in volumes as farmers purchased more of the commodity.

Omnia, which manufactures fertilisers, industrial chemicals and mining explosives, reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - of 2.82 rand ($0.1535) in the six months to Sept.30, compared to 2.95 rand previously.

The company's flagship crop nutrients business reported a 13% drop in revenue as fertiliser prices came off record highs seen over the past two years amid global supply chain disruptions, high gas prices and the impact of conflict between major producers Russia and Ukraine.

Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy said fertiliser prices have come down by 50% since the beginning of the year "as things have settled with supply chains around Russia, Ukraine and China".

Concerns over the potential impact of El Nino extreme weather conditions have not slowed down fertilizer purchases by farmers in Omnia's major market South Africa, Gobalsamy said.

"If anything, in the first half of the year, we've seen a 17% increase in volumes," he said.

South Africa's Crop Estimates Committee last month said farmers in the country intended to increase total summer crop plantings by 2%.

Omnia's mining explosives business increased its share of group revenue to 39% from 35% previously and is expected to drive the group's future growth and international diversification, the company said.

($1 = 18.3689 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Louise Heavens)

