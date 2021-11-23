S.Africa's Old Mutual uses $309 mln in COVID-19 provisions as deaths hit profits

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South African insurer Old Mutual OMUJ.J said on Tuesday it had used a further 4.9 billion rand ($309.36 million) of its COVID-19 reserve, leaving just 1 billion rand remaining, after again under estimating the number of death claims it would experience.

"Our life business has had a worse mortality claims experience than anticipated, which has resulted in the excess deaths impact on profit of approximately 6.6 billion rand in the year to date," it said, referring to the nine months to Sept. 30.

($1 = 15.8394 rand)

