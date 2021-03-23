S.Africa's Old Mutual restores dividend despite full-year loss

World Markets

South Africa's Old Mutual declared a dividend of 35 cents per share on Tuesday, but kept it 53% lower than a year earlier after reporting a basic loss per share of 116.3 cents - around the middle of its forecast range.

Its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one off items - however stood at 116.1 cents for the year to Dec. 31, a 51% decline on the 236.1 cents it reported a year earlier.

