S.Africa's Old Mutual restores dividend despite full-year loss

JOHANNESBURG, March 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's Old Mutual OMUJ.J declared a dividend of 35 cents per share on Tuesday, but kept it 53% lower than a year earlier after reporting a basic loss per share of 116.3 cents - around the middle of its forecast range.

Its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one off items - however stood at 116.1 cents for the year to Dec. 31, a 51% decline on the 236.1 cents it reported a year earlier.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

