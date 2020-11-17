S.Africa's Old Mutual raises $130 mln in debt

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - South African insurer Old Mutual OMUJ.J said on Tuesday it had raised 2 billion rand ($130.23 million) in a bond sale held last week which attracted new investors.

The company said it had initially planned on raising 1.5 billion rand via the issue but added a further 500 million rand following a positive response from the market.

($1 = 15.3578 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Tanisha Heiberg)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.