S.Africa's Northam Platinum sees higher annual profit

Aug 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's Northam Platinum NHMJ.J said on Wednesday it expects higher annual earnings, underpinned by higher metals prices and increased sales volumes.

Normalised headline earning per share (HEPS) for the full year ended on June 30 is expected to be in the range of 624.53 to 690.27 South African cents.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.